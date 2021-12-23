Michigan Legislature Roll Call Report

Senate Bill 85, Authorize spending $1 billion on new corporate subsidy program: Passed 25 to 11 in the Senate
To appropriate $1 billion for a new corporate subsidy scheme. The money would pay for a “Critical Industry Fund” to give grants and loans to certain companies to create jobs or job training, and a “Strategic Site Readiness Fund” to give others money to create “investment-ready sites” for new plants and facilities. The bill also appropriates $409 million for relief to businesses "afflicted" by the coronavirus epidemic and responses, and $75 million to reduce personal property taxes levied on business tools and equipment.