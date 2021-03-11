Michigan Legislature Roll Call Report

House Bill 4049, Transfer power to close schools during epidemic to locals: Passed 20 to 15 in the Senate
To establish that the director of the Department of Health and Human Services does not have the authority to issue epidemic-related emergency orders that close schools for in-person instruction or prohibit school sporting events. The legislature gave this authority to the state health department director in the Public Health Code enacted in 1978; the bill would amend that law by instead giving this authority to local health departments.