Michigan Legislature Roll Call Report

While the current legislature is heavily focused on epidemic-related budget and spending issues, some substantive "policy bills" have begun to advance, including the two in this report.

Senate Bill 46, Exempt some companies’ “broadband equipment” from personal property tax

Passed 20 to 15 in the Senate on Feb. 18

To exempt “broadband equipment” used by some internet providers from personal property taxes levied on business tools and equipment. The beneficiaries would be firms claiming to "resolve a lack of broadband service," which is undefined in the bill. For this reason the Senate Fiscal Agency is unable to estimate how much revenue the state and local governments may forego if the bill becomes law.

• 33 Sen. Rick Outman R - Six Lakes Y

• 35 Sen. Curt VanderWall R - Ludington Y

Senate Bill 18, Authorize interstate physical therapist licensure compact

Passed 25 to 10 in the Senate on Feb. 18

To authorize Michigan’s participation in an interstate physical therapist licensure compact that would make it easier for a therapist seeking licensure in more than one state to demonstrate licensure status in his or her home state.

The bill would establish that a therapist licensed in a member state that has complied with the compact’s detailed provisions would be granted a “compact privilege” to practice in other compact member states, subject to those other states' laws.

• 33 Sen. Rick Outman R - Six Lakes Y

• 35 Sen. Curt VanderWall R - Ludington Y

SOURCE: MichiganVotes.org, a free, nonpartisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, nonpartisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate. Please visit MichiganVotes.org. Permission to reprint this legislative summary in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that MichiganVotes.org is properly cited.

Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting