Michigan Legislature Roll Call

For week ending Oct. 2

House Bill 4288, Impose conditions on state broadband subsidies: Passed 36 to 1 in the Senate

To permit state grants of up to $5 million each to local broadband developers that meet specified criteria. The entities looking to enter this market and applying for a grant would have to demonstrate a genuine demand exists that is not being served by private vendors, and that they are capable of executing the venture without the cost-overruns and revenue shortfalls.

The week before this vote the legislature approved a state budget that authorizes $14.3 million state taxpayer dollars for these subsidies in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

• 33 Sen. Rick Outman R - Six Lakes Y

• 35 Sen. Curt VanderWall R - Ludington Y

Senate Bill 991, Let casinos do multijurisdictional internet poker: Passed 36 to 1 in the Senate

To authorize the Michigan gaming control board "to enter into agreements with other jurisdictions, including Indian tribes, to facilitate, administer, and regulate multijurisdictional internet gaming for poker by internet gaming operators," meaning Michigan's Indian and Detroit casinos

• 33 Sen. Rick Outman R - Six Lakes Y

• 35 Sen. Curt VanderWall R - Ludington Y

Senate Bill 970, Expand tobacco tax reach: Passed 38 to 0 in the Senate

To restrict the vendors from which retail establishments that sell tobacco products, vapor products, or alternative nicotine products may acquire products, essentially mandating they be bought only from licensed entities that pay state tobacco taxes. The change is projected to bring in an additional $9 million annually in tax revenue.

• 33 Sen. Rick Outman R - Six Lakes Y

• 35 Sen. Curt VanderWall R - Ludington Y

Senate Bill 77, Allow nursing home electronic monitoring: 37 to 0 in the Senate on October 1, 2020

To allow a nursing home resident or a resident's legal representative to use audio or visual electronic monitoring devices in nursing home rooms to monitor a resident's care under certain circumstances.

The bill authorizes the use of recordings from such a device as evidence in a civil or criminal trial in which abuse of residents is alleged, and prescribes detailed rules and disclosure requirements.

• 33 Sen. Rick Outman R - Six Lakes Y

• 35 Sen. Curt VanderWall R - Ludington Y

House Bill 4459, Restrict excessive charges for emergency medical care: Passed 32 to 6 in the Senate

To prohibit hospital emergency rooms or other emergency medical care providers from charging a person whose health insurance provider does not have a negotiated deal with the provider more than the median amount negotiated by the patient's insurer for various medical specialties, or more than 150% of the Medicare fee for service fee, with various exceptions.

• 33 Sen. Rick Outman R - Six Lakes Y

• 35 Sen. Curt VanderWall R - Ludington Y

SOURCE: MichiganVotes.org, a free, nonpartisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, nonpartisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate. Please visit MichiganVotes.org.

Permission to reprint this legislative summary in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that MichiganVotes.org is properly cited.

Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting