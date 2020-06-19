Michigan Legislature Roll Call

House Resolution 277, Discourage local police defunding: Passed 79 to 29 in the House

To discourage local units of government from defunding or abolishing their local police departments.

• 97 Rep. Jason Wentworth R - Clare Y

• 100 Rep. Scott VanSingel R - Newaygo County Y

• 102 Rep. Michele Hoitenga R - Manton Y

Senate Resolution 125, Denounce decision to put coronavirus patients in nursing homes: Passed 23 to 14 in the Senate

To resolve that the Michigan Senate denounces the Governor’s policy placing COVID-19 positive residents with uninfected residents in nursing homes.

• 33 Sen. Rick Outman R - Six Lakes Y

• 35 Sen. Curt VanderWall R - Ludington Y

House Resolution 276, Oppose decision to put coronavirus cases in nursing homes: Passed 71 to 33 in the House

To resolve that the Michigan House opposes the Governor’s policy placing COVID-19 positive residents with uninfected residents in nursing homes.

• 97 Rep. Jason Wentworth R - Clare Y

• 100 Rep. Scott VanSingel R - Newaygo County Y

• 102 Rep. Michele Hoitenga R - Manton Y

House Bill 4389, Mandate fire department PFAS reporting and more: Passed 38 to 0 in the Senate

To require fire departments that use fire-fighting foam containing chemicals called PFAS to report details of each use to the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) within 48 hours. Also, to require the agency to establish a free collection program for firefighting foams containing the chemicals, and then properly dispose of them.

• 33 Sen. Rick Outman R - Six Lakes Y

• 35 Sen. Curt VanderWall R - Ludington Y

Senate Bill 942, Allow bars and restaurant to serve alcohol in ‘commons area’: Passed 37 to 1 in the Senate

To allow “on-premises licensees” (restaurants with liquor licenses and bars that serve food) to serve alcohol in a "commons area" within a “social district” designated by a local government “that is shared by and abuts the premises of at least two other on-premises licensees,” and allow local governments to authorize this.

• 33 Sen. Rick Outman R - Six Lakes Y

• 35 Sen. Curt VanderWall R - Ludington Y

House Bill 5811, Let liquor licensees that sell food also sell drinks to go: Passed 104 to 1 in the House

To allow “on-premises licensees” (restaurants with liquor licenses and bars that serve food) to sell alcoholic drinks by the glass for pickup. See also Senate Bill 942.

• 97 Rep. Jason Wentworth R - Clare Y

• 100 Rep. Scott VanSingel R - Newaygo County Y

• 102 Rep. Michele Hoitenga R - Manton Y

House Bill 5482, Require suicide hotline number on student IDs: Passed 106 to 0 in the House

To require schools that provide identification cards to students in grades six to 12 to include on the cards a suicide prevention hotline telephone number.

Also, to encourage schools to publish and post information regarding suicide, depression, anxiety and prevention services on their websites, and in principal and counselor offices.

• 97 Rep. Jason Wentworth R - Clare Y

• 100 Rep. Scott VanSingel R - Newaygo County Y

• 102 Rep. Michele Hoitenga R - Manton Y

House Bill 5843, Appropriate $6 million for Midland County flood relief: Passed 107 to 1 in the House

To appropriate $6 million for Midland County flood relief.

• 97 Rep. Jason Wentworth R - Clare Y

• 100 Rep. Scott VanSingel R - Newaygo County Y

• 102 Rep. Michele Hoitenga R - Manton Y

Senate Bill 690, Appropriate federal coronavirus relief money: Passed 108 to 0 in the House

To allocate $880.1 million in federal coronavirus epidemic relief grants. Highlights include $125 million more for licensed child care providers in social welfare and school programs; $120 million to cover a $2 raise for certain direct care social welfare workers; $25 million in low income water bill subsidies and $60 million in rent subsidies; $29.1 million to beef-up the staff and tools used to process unemployment benefit claims; and $100 million for subsidies for some small businesses.

The Senate also voted unanimously to concur with the House changes and send the bill to the governor.

• 97 Rep. Jason Wentworth R - Clare Y

• 100 Rep. Scott VanSingel R - Newaygo County Y

• 102 Rep. Michele Hoitenga R - Manton Y

SOURCE: MichiganVotes.org, a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate. Please visit MichiganVotes.org.

Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting