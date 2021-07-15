Michigan 4-H announces Lake County's 2021 essay winner 

LAKE COUNTY — Every year, counties across Michigan offer 4-H youths age 11-12 the opportunity to participate in the 4-H Mark of Excellence essay contest which is part of the Michigan 4-H State Awards Program. As part of the contest, each county may select two essays to be recognized as winners.

The essay theme is “Because of 4-H, I can …” and the youth referred to their 4-H experiences as ones that have allowed them to make new friends, try new projects, explore new places and help their dreams come true. Some credited 4-H with helping them increase their public speaking skills, confidence, and time management skills. Other 4-H’ers wrote with excitement about their club meetings, events, exhibits and community service projects.