Merging home and abroad

BALDWIN – Husband and wife team Paul Santoro and Dina Velocci, of the Baldwin area, have unveiled their plan to deliver an unprecedented culinary and cultural experience for locals and visitors alike.
Combining influences of old and new, the village and big city, America and abroad, the new owners of the two story building at 876 Michigan Avenue, originally Baldwin's Masonic Temple, have reimagined and redeveloped the two-story building with the support of a $450,000 Michigan Community Revitalization Program grant, offered through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, and in collaboration with the Village of Baldwin and Lake Osceola State Bank.