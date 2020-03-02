Mecosta, Osceola-Lake Conservation District 2020 Spring Seedling Sale to end April 1 Brook Baumann: 'Every effort makes a difference in our ecosystem'

MECOSTA, OSCEOLA, LAKE COUNTIES — As the 2020 Spring Seedling Sale approaches, Osceola-Lake Conservation District Manager Mark Sweppenheiser encourages area residents to get involved with protecting the environment.

“The seedling sale started as a conservation movement to protect soil and increase biodiversity,” Sweppenheiser said.

The sale began Jan. 1 and will end April 1.

What began as a movement to protect the environment soon became a fundraising opportunity for the Osceola-Lake Conservation District and Mecosta County Conservation District to provide additional funds to programs they host throughout the year, such as the Household Hazardous Waste program.

“The seedling sale is a great way for everyone to get involved in creating a better environment,” Sweppenheiser said.

Last year, Osceola-Lake sold more than 90,000 seedlings at the spring sale, Sweppenheiser said, noting this year’s sale is on track with last year’s numbers.

A joint program, Mecosta County Conservation District Administrator Brook Baumann also encourages residents to consider purchasing seeds from this year’s event.

“Trees and shrubs help the environment in a number of ways,” she said. “For starters, they clean the air we breathe and filter the water we drink. Planting trees and shrubs help enhance wildlife habitat by providing food and cover.”

According to Baumann, this year’s sale offers several different species of trees, including pine, spruce, cedar, oak, maple and more. They also offer more than 14 species of wildlife shrubs.

Those who order seeds will be mailed postcards to confirm a date and time of pick up.

“Whether you plant a few trees or 1,000, every effort makes a difference in our ecosystem,” Baumann said.

To learn more about the Mecosta and Osceola-Lake Conservation District Seedling Sale or to order, visit mecostacd.org or “Mecosta and Osceola-Lake Conservation Districts” on Facebook.

Questions about the seedling sale? Contact the conservation districts!

Mecosta Conservation District: 231-796-0909, Ext. 3

Osceola-Lake Conservation District: 231-465-8012