Massman named new editor of Pioneer, Herald Review and Star

Massman

BIG RAPIDS — Port Huron native Bradley Massman has been named editor of the Pioneer and will begin his new role immediately.

Massman joined the Pioneer in November 2019 as its digital editor. Prior to that, he served in a number of roles, including interim editor, at the Huron Daily Tribune — one of the Pioneer’s sister publications — in Bad Axe.

“When I first moved to Big Rapids, I instantly became attached to this area,” Massman said. “I’ve enjoyed everything this town has to offer and really look to exploring it more in the coming weeks and months.”

Massman, 30, said he looks forward to his new journalist adventure in what he refers to as “the big city.”

“I’m also looking forward to using my digital skills and knowledge to continue boosting the Pioneer’s online presence and give readers a new experience,” Massman said. “I also have a strong understanding of what community journalism is and how important it is to readers.”

“Brad brings with him vast experience working in a community newsroom producing content for both print and digital platforms,” said Jeff Bergin, Midwest Group Publisher for Hearst Newspapers. “Brad has done a terrific job as interim editor at the Pioneer and we look forward to the work he will do in the position full time.”

Massman graduated with a bachelor’s of degree in journalism from Central Michigan University in 2013.

After college, he accepted an editor’s position for a weekly newspaper in Clyde, Ohio. Massman spent two years there before accepting a reporter’s position with the Tribune in 2015.

“My time with the Tribune helped me expand on my reporting skills as well as preparing me to take on leadership roles,” he said. “In the short time I’ve worked with the Pioneer reporters, I’ve been impressed each step of the way. The team has a common goal and that is to bring our readers the best local content we can.”

During his time at the Tribune, Massman collected a number of awards from the Associated Press, including best investigative reporting and best columnist.

Massman is currently living in Big Rapids with his fiancé, Sarah, and their three-year-old corgi, Stella.

Got a story idea? Know a great place to play pickleball? If so, Massman can be reached at bmassman@hearstnp.com.