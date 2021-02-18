Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently distributed 8,400 KN95 protective masks to 32 residential group home providers in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties as part of its the Mask Up, Mask Right campaign. West Michigan CMH assisted MDHHS with the local distribution. Pictured is Deb Davis (left), manager of the Samaratis group home in Scottville, accepting the masks from Nicole Kusebuski, network and QI specialist at West Michigan CMH. (Courtesy photo/Michigan CMH)