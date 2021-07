LAKE COUNTY — The Lake County Sheriff's Office gave a $1,000 check to the Martin Johnson Heritage Museum in Irons.

"It was a privilege to issue out another check," Sheriff Rich Martin said in a news release.

To date, the Sheriff's Office has donated $19,000 to local nonprofits, including:

• AMVETS Post 1988 — $2,000

• Luther Lions Club — $2,000

• VFW Post 5315 — $2,000

• Bread of Life Food Pantry — $2,000

• Peacock Senior Center — $1,000

• Irons SDA Community Center/Pantry — $1,000

• Henrietta Senior Center — $1,000

• Baldwin Youth Football Club — $1,000

• Chase Public Library — $1,000

• Luther Fire Department — $1,000 for the purchase of rescue sleds

• Shrine Of The Pines Museum — $1,000

• Williams Island Park Improvement — $1,000

• Idlewild Beautification Projects — $1,000

• Lake County Historical Society — $1,000

• Martin Johnson Heritage Museum (Irons) — $1,000

Funds were raise through the Sheriff's Returnables for Charity Campaign, the Blessing of the Bikes Shirt Drive and the Special Cause Sheriff Patch Drive.

These are ongoing programs that will continue to benefit several charities within the county. If you know of a charity or nonprofit that could use a donation, email Sheriff Rich Martin at rmartin@co.lake.mi.us.