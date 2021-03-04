March 4-H learning kits now available Multiple locations for pick up

LAKE COUNTY — While this time of uncertainty has presented new obstacles to navigate, Lake County 4-H is committed to positive youth development and continues to support area youth through the 4-H Learning Kit program.

What began as a summer enrichment program in 2020, the 4-H learning kit program continues to grow in popularity and is now serving over 75 youth each month with hands on learning.

Lake County 4-H is now partnering with Luther Area Public Library, Chase Township Library, Pathfinder Public Library and NA-TAH-KA Corner Store to expand the 4-H Learning Kit Program throughout the county by establishing these sites where families can pick up the learning kits.

Learning kits will be available for pick at these locations any time after 1 p.m., March 10. If you are new to the 4-H Learning Kit Program, let the coordinator know which location you want to pick up your kit.

Be sure to practice social distancing and wear a mask when entering the library or the store.

All kits not picked up by the end of March will be returned to the Lake County 4-H office.

The 4-H learning kits are take-home kits complete with instructions and supplies for hours of hands-on STEM projects and mindfulness activities.

Each kit contains problem-based activities designed to promote problem solving and critical thinking skills.

Kits are available free to 4-H families that are enrolled in the 4-H program. To enroll visit 4honline.com.

For information on Lake County 4-H programs contact Laurie Platte Breza, 4-H coordinator, at platteb1@msu.edu.

In other 4-H news:

• 4-H Photo Contest – Deadline Extended

Lake County 4-H is looking for photos that capture the beauty of Lake County to use in the 2021 Plat Book. The contest is open to 4-H youth, ages 5 - 19. Each participant may submit up to 5 photos (black or white and/or color). Please submit all photos to platteb1@msu.edu by March 19.

• 4-H Pen Pal Program with Grand Oaks Nursing Center

Interest in the 4-H Pen Pal program with Grand Oaks Nursing Center has drawn young people from all over Lake County. Home schooled students as well as students from Baldwin Community Schools and Big Jackson Public School are participating in the new program, but there is always room for more 4-H youth who like writing letters and creating new friendships.

• Furry Friends 4-H Program with Lake County Animal Control

From cat nip fish to denim chew toys to shuffle balls, toys provide mental stimulation, allow for appropriate chewing, and serve as important tools in behavior modification for animals. 4-H members will learn how to make these pet toys through at-home kits, complete with instructions and supplies, starting in April. All pet toys created will be donated to the Lake County Animal Control. We are looking for teens and adult volunteers to help cut fabric stripes from old jeans to recycle for dog toys. Jeans will be provided and handed out with the 4-H Learning Kit for March. If you are interested, please reach out to me at platteb1@msu.edu.

To stay up to date on 4-H programs and events go to the Lake County 4-H Michigan Facebook page.