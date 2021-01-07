Many thanks from Bread of Life Pantry

Chris Johnson checks in clients at the Bread of Life Pantry in Baldwin. (Submitted photo)

LAKE COUNTY — Bread of Life Pantry would like to thank all the volunteers that gave their time this year.

Director Lynne Mills said volunteers worked over 5500 hours in 2020, and with the help they were able to serve 5,119 family visits – 1,165 more than in 2018.

The organization fed 13,281 people, including 4,727 children, 1,920 seniors, 270 veterans and 117 homeless families, she said.

“In every area, we increased in need,” Mills said. “Thank you all for showing the love of Christ to your neighbors. Week after week, you are the hands and feet of our Lord. It is awesome and inspiring.”

The organization also extends its thanks to the generosity of several community organizations including, the Lake County Community Foundation, GLE People fund, Houseman’s Foods, M37 Meat Shack, Sheriff Rich Martin and his crew, the U. S. Forestry Service, Wesco, Baldwin Congregational Church, St Ann/St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Baldwin Assembly of God, St. Alphons, St. Bernards, as well as many other churches, businesses, hunters and hundreds of individuals and families.

“Your generosity has helped us provide food and necessary services to many in our community,” Mills said. “I am so proud of the love you show to your neighbor, even during a pandemic. God bless you as you have blessed others.

“As challenging as 2020 has been, she continued, we have been able to carry on this most important ministry. Great job team Feed the Hungry.”