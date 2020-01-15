Man sentenced to prison for breaking into township hall, fire department

BALDWIN -- Brian Marvin Tjapkes was sentenced to prison for breaking into the Webber Township Hall and fire department and damaging several rooms inside in September 2019.

The 42-year-old Muskegon man entered a no contest plea to one count of breaking and entering a building with intent and being a third-time habitual offender in the Lake County Trial Court during a preliminary exam on Nov. 6.

Per the plea agreement, two additional counts of breaking and entering a building with intent and one count of malicious destruction of a building (greater than $1,000, but less than $20,000) were dismissed.

Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper said Tjapkes was sentenced to three to 20 years in prison at the Michigan Department of Corrections during a sentencing hearing on Jan. 6.

Tjapkes also was given 17 days credit toward his sentence and must pay fines and court fees.

According to Webber Township Supervisor Ernie Wogatzke, items damaged during the break-in included a stove and refrigerator, a glass window, kitchen cabinets and an American flag, which was partially burned.

Cooper said previously that Tjapkes' arrest originally stemmed from video security footage from Webber Township.