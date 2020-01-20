Man dead after Sunday car crash Police investigating cause of incident

(Courtesy photo/Lake County Sheriff's Office) (Courtesy photo/Lake County Sheriff's Office) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Man dead after Sunday car crash 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CHERRY VALLEY TWP. — A 69-year-old man is dead following a car crash Sunday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the area of Foreman Road and 36th Street in Cherry Valley Township, north of Idlewild.

Upon arrival, the sole occupant of the vehicle, Donald Nelson Clemens Jr., was found dead.

Police said the incident remains under investigation at this time.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Lake County Central Dispatch, Mid-Michigan Medical Examiners Office, Lake County Sheriff's Victim Services Unit, Life EMS and Webber Township Fire Department.