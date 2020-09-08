MSU Extension to host Investigating Food with Science
First class takes place Wednesday
BIG RAPIDS — Michigan State University Extension will be hosting several after school online programs exploring how cooking is an experiment and baking is a science.
Taking place from 4-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, the program, "Investigating Food with Science: The Science Behind Food Safety," will begin this Wednesday with the topic of what can happen to your lunch.
Featured programs include:
• Sept. 9: What can happen to your lunch
• Sept. 16: Why does fruit turn brown?
• Sept. 23: How does popcorn pop?
• Sept. 30: Oil vs. water
For more information and to register for these free online workshops, visit events.anr.msu.edu/investigatingfoodwithscience.
To join by phone, call in advance to register at 877-643-9882.
Questions may be directed toward Kellie Jordan at jorda136@msu.edu.