MSU Extension to host Investigating Food with Science First class takes place Wednesday

BIG RAPIDS — Michigan State University Extension will be hosting several after school online programs exploring how cooking is an experiment and baking is a science.

Taking place from 4-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, the program, "Investigating Food with Science: The Science Behind Food Safety," will begin this Wednesday with the topic of what can happen to your lunch.

Featured programs include:

• Sept. 9: What can happen to your lunch

• Sept. 16: Why does fruit turn brown?

• Sept. 23: How does popcorn pop?

• Sept. 30: Oil vs. water

For more information and to register for these free online workshops, visit events.anr.msu.edu/investigatingfoodwithscience.

To join by phone, call in advance to register at 877-643-9882.

Questions may be directed toward Kellie Jordan at jorda136@msu.edu.