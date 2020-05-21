MSU Extension hosting online home food preservation classes

Stuck at home with extra free time thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders, some Michiganders have turned to gardening.

For those interested in preserving the fruits, or vegetables, of their labor, Michigan State University Extension will be teaching safe home-preserving techniques in a free online eight-week series, Home Food Preservation.

"Food preservation is a science, and we must properly preserve food or dangerous bacteria can cause foodborne illness," a news release from MSU Extension stated. "These classes will allow you to learn the most current recommendations for safe home preserving and ask questions."

Two identical Zoom sessions will be held every Thursday during June and July: 1-2:30 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. Each week will focus on a different preserving technique. Gardeners may pick and choose which workshops to attend or register for all eight.

• June 4: Introduction to home food preservation

• June 11: Blanching and freezing

• June 18: Jam and jelly

• June 25: Water bath and steam canning

• July 9: Pressure canning

• July 16: Pickling

• July 23: Dehydrating

• July 30: Preserving meat

To register, visit events.anr.msu.edu/Preservation