MSU Extension 4-H holding photo contest for students

MICHIGAN — Michigan's 4-H clubs are encouraging students, ages 5-19, to show rural life through their eyes during its Snapshot of Rural Life photo challenge May 25-29.

"When you think of rural life in Michigan, images of rolling hills, grazing cows, corn fields and tractors often come to mind," a news release from 4-H program coordinator Laurie Platte Breza said. "But there is much more to rural America. Small towns with neighborhoods, subdivisions and apartment buildings are also part of rural living.

"Rural life can mean different things to different people which is why we want to hear your story."

Each day of the contest will be based on a theme: "Where I Live," "My Favorite Pastime," "This is My Family," "My Backyard Spot" and "This is Who I Am."

Participants may submit one photo per day. After May 29, submitted photos will be collected statewide and exhibited in an online exhibition.

Registration for the free event is open through May 24 at events.anr.msu.edu/ruralsnapshots.

For more information about the Snapshot of Rural Life photo challenge, contact Laurie Platte Breza, 4-H program coordinator, at platteb1@msu.edu.

TO PARTICIPATE

• When: May 25-29.

• Who: All Michiganders who are ages 5-19, as of Jan. 1. Participants do not need to be in 4-H.

• Cost: Free

• To register: Visit events.anr.msu.edu/ruralsnapshots