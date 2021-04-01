MSHDA survey open to residents

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) is leading a collaborative, statewide, data-driven effort to overcome Michigan's housing challenges.
According to the Michigan Statewide Housing Needs Assessment, about 50% of our state's renters, and 25% of its homeowners pay too much for housing. A Statewide Housing Plan will help identify the causes of this and other housing issues and what must be done to address them equitably, inclusively, and in a way that best leverages all available resources.