LUTHER — For the past 19 years, those who visited the Luther Area Public Library were greeted with a warm smile from Jody Lucas, co-library director/librarian, who "finds joy in serving the Luther community and making a positive impact."

Lucas finished her last full day at the library Monday, Aug. 30, before retiring.

"Knowing you have made a positive impact on someone's life means so much," Lucas said, feeling touched hearing back from a family that she made a difference.

To Lucas, being a caring presence at the library has been a way to reach out to her community she loves.

"I got to know the people who come here, especially the kids," she said.

Lucas began working at the library in 2002, when it was housed in a small room at the Luther Senior Center. By 2004, the Luther Area Public Library moved into its own building, on the south edge of town on State Street.

In addition to helping patrons with the many services the library offers, Lucas has enjoyed bringing the community together with programs for adults and kids both. Through the years, there was a craft club for those who enjoy getting creative, tending gardens on the library grounds, summer reading programs, movie days and so much more.

"Jody will be a big loss," said Amy Shank, co-library director. "She knows everybody, everything and everything which has happened in this library for the past 19 years. Jody is the library."

Lucas said she is leaving the library in very capable hands with staff and with Lisa Maddox, who will fill her position.

"Lisa is very capable and also will be a great asset," Lucas said. "She is so nice and is a fast learner."

Although Lucas is retiring, she will still be around and will help out at the library now and then.

Folks will have an opportunity to thank Lucas for her years of service to the Luther community. There will be a retirement party for her from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Luther Area Public Library.