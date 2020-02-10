Longtime Lake County Sheriff's Office sergeant retires

After serving 23 years with the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Det. Sgt. Harold Nichols was congratulated by his community Saturday in celebration of his retirement, as well as his 50th birthday. "It's been an honor to serve the citizens of Lake County and my fellow co-workers. Thank you," Nichols said during his final call on Friday. Pictured left to right is Natalie and Harold Nichols with their sons, H.B. and Max. (Courtesy photo)