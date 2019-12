Locals have breakfast with Santa

Area residents had the opportunity to have breakfast with Santa Saturday morning at St. Ann's Senior Center in Baldwin. At the event, families enjoyed a free meal, and kids had the chance to visit with Santa. Additionally, each child was able to leave with a toy of their choosing. (Star photos/Catherine Sweeney)