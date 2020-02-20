Local youth to represent county at state 4-H conference

BALDWIN — Teens from across Michigan will gather at the state Capitol from March 15-18 for the 4-H Capitol Experience conference.

The four-day event allows youth the chance to become involved in civic engagement and public policy, as well as experience an in-depth look at state government.

Local youth Abbigail Vallette will be representing Lake County 4-H at the annual conference. This will be the first delegation from Lake County in more than five years to attend the conference.

During their time in the capital city, participants will learn the responsibilities of being a citizen, explore different aspects of policy issues, discover various career options available in public policy, attend a bill writing session and meet people involved with state government. The goal of this conference is for youth to learn how they can influence the government, even at a young age. They will also have opportunity to interact with legislators, meet with state agency staff, lobbyists and other state-level experts.