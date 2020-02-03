Local representatives react to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State address

100th District State Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant:

“I’m encouraged by many of the governor’s statements in her address, specifically her commitment to tackling serious issues facing our state, such as education and workforce development as well as our ongoing infrastructure issues.

“While many of us on both sides of the aisle agree with the end goals, the debate centers around how to pay for these priorities. I am a firm believer in paying for our state’s obligations up front, rather than burying our state in a massive debt that our children and grandchildren will have the misfortune of repaying. To me, this is as much of a moral issue as a fiscal issue.

“I look forward to working with the governor again over the coming months to design a fiscally responsible budget which addresses the challenges and priorities of our state. Based on recent conversations with her and leadership in the Legislature, I am confident we can achieve this goal.”

35th District State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington:

“I was happy to hear the governor announce the creation of a prescription drug task force. The high cost of prescription drugs, especially for folks in rural areas, needs to be addressed.

“With industry experts and lawmakers coming together, I think we can develop effective solutions to this problem.

“The governor’s idea of enshrining parts of the Affordable Care Act into state law would require careful consideration. Always in the forefront of my mind is the critical importance of access to health care — especially in rural areas — and whatever we do regarding health care must keep that need in mind.

“My Republican colleagues in the Senate and I remain committed to working with the governor and the other side of the aisle to make Michigan the best possible place for families, talent and job creators, but if the governor rolls out her proposals and they include a massive tax increase, like last year’s $2.5 billion gas tax hike, that is a nonstarter.

“Despite our differences, we need to work together to continue Michigan’s comeback and build on our successes.”