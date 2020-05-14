Local events canceled because of coronavirus concerns

EDITOR'S NOTE: Because of concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), many community activities and events have been canceled or postponed.

Below is a list of events the Herald Review has confirmed are canceled. However, please check with your club or organization to confirm status of events.

If any listing is inaccurate, or to submit a cancellation, please email julie.norwood@pioneergroup.com. or cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com.

• Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the stay-at-home order for all nonessential activities and services through May 1.

• All K-12 schools: Buildings will remain closed through the end of the academic year. Each school district will create a remote-learning plan for students.

• All District Health Department #10 and Central Michigan District Health Department buildings are closed to the public through April 13.

• Ferris State University: Campus closed, including residence halls, apartments and suites on campus. Commencement canceled. Remote learning will continue through June 1.

Cancellations for RSVP -- Retired & Senior Volunteer Program for Mecosta, Osceola and Lake counties:

• The bake sale at the Davis Bridge General Store in Stanwood, scheduled for June 1st, is canceled.

• The Volunteer Recognition Luncheon in June is canceled.

• The Lilac Festival Mackinac Island Bus Tour in June is canceled.

• Camp 911 for Seniors at the Big Rapids Public Safety Building in July is canceled.

Lake County:

• Lake County Trial Court in Baldwin is closed to the general public, except for essential functions involving health, safety and constitutional rights. Access to courtrooms and other spaces is limited to 10 people, including staff.

• As per Lake County Administrator Tobi Lake, all Lake County committee meetings have been postponed until further notice, and the courthouse is closed to the public. Essential staff will still be available by phone and email to conduct necessary business. Board of Commissioners meetings can be accessed via phone. Visit lakecounty-michigan.com, or call (231) 745-2725 for more information.

• Hollister Senior Center is closed until the "Stay Home Stay Safe" order has been lifted. The open house has been postponed until further notice.

• The Pinora Township large item pick up, scheduled for May 2, has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. to noon, Aug. 29.

• The Lake County 2020 Blessing of the Bikes, scheduled for May 15-17, has been canceled.

• The Lake County Community Foundation Sampler and Auction, scheduled for June 13, has been canceled.

• The Irons Area Tourist Association annual 2020 Flea Roast and Ox Market, scheduled for June 25-28, has been canceled.

Osceola County:

• All Osceola County buildings are closed to the public, with only essential functions continuing, until further notice. For information visit osceola-county.org.

• The Osceola County Coordinator's office will have office hours by appointment only. Phone and email messages will be answered by available staff. Call (231) 832-6196, or email oscadmin@osceolacountymi.com

• Reed City city offices are closed to the public. For information contact (231) 832-2245.

• Reed City Library is closed until further notice.

• The Reed City Memorial Day parade, scheduled for May 25, has been cancelled.

• Evart city offices are closed to the public. For information contact (231) 734-2181.

• Evart bulk trash pick-up and recycling services have resumed. For information call (231) 250-2071, or (231) 734-2181, or visit the city's website at evart.org.

• Evart city parks and playgrounds are closed to the public until further notice.

• The Evart Library and Museum is closed until further notice.

• Osceola County COA: All congregate meal site meals canceled for three weeks. Home delivery of meals and pick up available upon request. Call (231) 743-5559.

• The Osceola COA bus trip to Pigeon Forge has been rescheduled for October 5-10.

• The Original Dulcimer Players Funfest, scheduled for July 16-18, has been canceled. For additional information, visit the ODPC on Facebook.

• The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is closed to the public. Staff is available by phone from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday. Emergency needs will be handled by appointment.

• The Osceola County Veteran's Services office is closed. Messages will be reviewed and calls returned on Monday and Friday. For assistance call (231) 791-7082.

• Reed City Area Food Pantry has changed its hours to 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. It is now drive-thru only and pre-packaged to adhere to the recommended social distancing guidelines.