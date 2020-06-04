Local events canceled due to coronavirus concerns

EDITOR'S NOTE: Because of concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), many community activities and events have been canceled or postponed.

Below is a list of events the Herald Review has confirmed are canceled. However, please check with your club or organization to confirm status of events.

If any listing is inaccurate, or to submit a cancellation, please email julie.norwood@pioneergroup.com. or cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com.

• Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has lifted the stay at home order.

• All K-12 schools remain closed through the end of the academic year. Each school district will create a remote-learning plan for students.

• All District Health Department #10 and Central Michigan District Health Department buildings remain closed to the public.

• Ferris State University: Campus closed, including residence halls, apartments and suites on campus. Commencement canceled. Remote learning will continue.

Cancellations for RSVP -- Retired & Senior Volunteer Program for Mecosta, Osceola and Lake counties:

• The Volunteer Recognition Luncheon in June is canceled.

• The Lilac Festival Mackinac Island Bus Tour in June is canceled.

• Camp 911 for Seniors at the Big Rapids Public Safety Building in July is canceled.

Lake County:

• Lake County Trial Court in Baldwin remains closed to the general public, except for essential functions involving health, safety and constitutional rights. Access to courtrooms and other spaces is limited to 10 people, including staff.

• As per Lake County Administrator Tobi Lake, all Lake County committee meetings have been postponed until further notice, and the courthouse remains closed to the public. Essential staff will still be available by phone and email to conduct necessary business. Board of Commissioners meetings can be accessed via phone. Visit lakecounty-michigan.com, or call (231) 745-2725 for more information.

• Hollister Senior Center remains closed at this time. The open house has been postponed until further notice. Call 231-745-3843 for more information.

• The Pinora Township large item pick up, scheduled for May 2, has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. to noon, Aug. 29.

• The Webber Township "Get Outdoors Day," scheduled for June 6, has been canceled. It is tentatively being rescheduled for later in the summer.

• The Lake County Community Foundation Sampler and Auction, scheduled for June 13, has been canceled.

• The Irons Area Tourist Association annual 2020 Flea Roast and Ox Market, scheduled for June 25-28, has been canceled.

• The Lake County MSU Extension 4-H Exploration Days is moving to an online platform in response to coronavirus. Enrollment for the free event is open to 4-H youth, ages 11 to 19. For more information contact Laurie Platte at platteb1@msu.edu.

• The Lake County MSU Extension 4-H Archery Club, Scheduled to open in May, has been postponed until fall. If you are interested in volunteering for the program, contact Laurie Platte Breza at platteb1@msu.edu .

• The Lake county MSU Extension virtual 4-H meetings are being planned for June through August. If you would like to participate, but do not have internet service or a stable internet connection, contact Laurie Platte at platteb1@msu.edu.

Osceola County:

• All Osceola County buildings remain closed to the public, with only essential functions continuing, until further notice. For information visit osceola-county.org.

• The Osceola County Coordinator's office will have office hours by appointment only. Phone and email messages will be answered by available staff. Call (231) 832-6196, or email oscadmin@osceolacountymi.com

• Reed City city offices remain closed to the public. For information contact (231) 832-2245.

• Reed City Library is closed until further notice.

• Evart city offices remain closed to the public. For information contact (231) 734-2181.

• Evart city parks and playgrounds remain closed to the public until further notice.

• The Evart Library and Museum remains closed until further notice.

• The Evart July 4th fireworks, parade and Party in the Park have been canceled.

• The Evart Car Show, scheduled for Sept. 5, has been canceled.

• The Original Dulcimer Players Funfest, scheduled for July 16-18, has been canceled. For additional information, visit the ODPC on Facebook.

• The Osceola County 4-H FFA Fair, scheduled for July 25 through Aug.1, has been cancelled.

• The Osceola COA bus trip to Pigeon Forge has been rescheduled for October 5-10.

• Osceola County COA: All congregate meal site meals remain cancelled at this time. Home delivery of meals and home visits have resumed. Call (231) 743-5559 for information.

• The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is closed to the public. Staff is available by phone from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday. Emergency needs will be handled by appointment.

• The Osceola County Veteran's Services office is closed. Messages will be reviewed and calls returned on Monday and Friday. For assistance call (231) 791-7082.

• Reed City Area Food Pantry has changed its hours to 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. It is now drive-thru only and pre-packaged to adhere to the recommended social distancing guidelines.