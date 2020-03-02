Local artisan to build new Dublin General Store sign

WELLSTON — When the Dublin General Store burned late last August, store owner Greg Fischer and his family received an outpouring of support from the community.

“We appreciate all their support and concern and thoughts and prayers and everything that goes along with that,” Fischer said in a February interview.

With progress being made rebuilding the store, members of the Wellston, Irons and Dublin communities have found a new way to show their support for the Fischer family, as well as the general store which they’ve relied upon for decades.

Irons resident, Dave McIntyre plans to create a “customer appreciation sign” to be erected on the new Dublin General Store grounds located at 18372 Hoxeyville Road.

McIntyre runs Riventree Woods and has previously created wooden signage for both residents as well as other local businesses including DLS Outdoor LLC, a tree removal company based in Wellston.

“I’ve made a lot of signs in the area, and they wanted to do something for the Fischer Family in appreciation for the store that they had and the service that they offered,” McIntyre said.

The sign will be roughly 4 feet by 4 feet and made with Michigan white pine with a cedar-shingled canopy.

Dublin General Store supporter Mike Bello approached McIntyre for the project, and plans to raise $950 in order to construct the sign.

“The sign will be a token of our appreciation towards the Fischer family for their loyalty and dedication to the community and their customers over the years,” Bello said on a Facebook post.

McIntyre said he plans to donate some materials for the sign.

“What I normally charge for a sign of that size is about $950,” McIntyre said. “The post and the canopy and all of that material cost is $150. I’ll accept donations for the price of the sign, then I’m going to pay for the materials plus my labor to build the canopy and the post for it.”

The sign will read as follows: “Dublin General Store, Est. 1935 — Groceries, Hardware, Pharmacy — Dedicated Friends of Dublin.”

The project will take approximately four weeks to complete, which McIntyre anticipates will wrap up by the end of May. The scheduled debut of the sign lines up closely to the projected grand reopening of the new Dublin General Store.

The new structure will be approximately 43,000 square feet, roughly 15,000 square feet larger than the one that burned down on Aug. 31, 2019. Police determined the fire to be a result of arson. No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing.

Those interested in contributing to the project are encouraged to send donations to McIntyre at 10521 Johnston Rd., Irons MI 49644 or by calling him at (231) 266-8525. Cut off for donations will be May 1.