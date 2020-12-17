Local Provisioning Center Makes Generous Donation to Food Bank

BALDWIN -- The Green Door Baldwin, made a $750 contribution to The Bread of Life Pantry on December 14.

Steve and Audrey Dominique, Owners of The Green Door Baldwin, made the donation as a way to support the community and bring Christmas to those experiencing hardships this year.

"We were very happy that we could donate to the pantry, especially because of the pandemic and loss of work," Dominique said. "We really appreciate our community and their support."

The Green Door has made donations to several local organizations since opening their doors January 2020 including, The Shrine of the Pines, The Disabled Veterans Hunter Benefit Run, Sheriff Martin's Can Drive, and many others.

"We are looking forward to our new venture, The Green Door Pleasant Plains on US10 and Forman Road, in the upcoming year," Dominique said.

For more information, please contact Audrey Dominique at (231) 745-3667 or Email: audrey@greendoorcorporate.com