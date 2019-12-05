Lions Club donates checks to flood victims

The Baldwin Lions Club applied for and received an emergency disaster relief grant from the Lions of Michigan Service Foundation to assist residents of Lake County who lost their homes due to flooding in July. The grant funds are generated by sales of Lions Club mints, annual sweepstakes ticket sales and donors from around the state. Three homeowners from the Lake County area --Dan Camelet, Vicki Gates, and JR and Nicole Harper -- received checks for $1,000 at the Lions Club meeting on Nov. 26, which was held at Pompeii's in Baldwin. Pictured from left are the Lions Club's past district governor Ron Gibson, Gates, the Harpers, Lions Club president Ron Prys and Lake County Emergency Manager Patrick Maddox. (Courtesy photo)