PLEASANT PLAINS TWP. — While working to restore power in the Baldwin area after severe storms created outages earlier this week, a Great Lakes Energy lineman was killed Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Jesse Ricord, 38, of Marne, leaves behind a wife and six children.

According to a news release by the Lake County Sheriff's Office, at 4:09 p.m., officers were dispatched to the L-Lakes area, where they found the lineman unconscious and unresponsive. CPR was initiated by citizens and Great Lakes Energy employees, and continued by emergency units.

Efforts to resuscitate Ricord were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead on scene.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death. The incident remains under investigation, according to the news release.

"Jesse was a highly respected lineman who had dedicated his career to serving the members of GLE for the past 16 years. He leaves behind his wife Jean and their six children as well as many other extended family members. We ask for your heartfelt thoughts and prayers for Jesse's family both at home and at work. Our GLE team is deeply mourning this loss," Great Lakes Energy said in a statement on their Facebook page.

For anyone interested in helping the family Ricord leaves behind, the Lake County Clerk-Register of Deeds office will be collecting donations for his family, and can be dropped off at the clerk/register of deeds office at the Lake County Courthouse, located at 800 Tenth Street, Suite 200, Baldwin.

LCSO was assisted by Lake County Central Dispatch, Life EMS, Pleasant Plains Fire Department, and the Mid-Michigan Medical Examiners Office.