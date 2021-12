BALDWIN, IDLEWILD — In the tradition of the Christmas season, the glow of colorful lights shine in the dark December night sky. Some area residents go all out in decorating their homes and yards to bring holiday cheer and share the joy with neighbors and people passing by.

Every year, the home and yard of Gordon and Emily Allison brings great festivity to the entrance of downtown Baldwin.

The Village of Baldwin Downtown Development Authority decorates posts throughout town. Shrubs in the park surrounding the World's Largest Brown Trout sculpture also are lit, complimenting the statue of the trout which is illuminated each night throughout the year.

In the Idlewild area, south on Forman Road, Mrs. Kyles' forested yard comes alive with Christmas spirit. Colorful lights spiral up tree trunks, and incredible yard displays and her house itself glow with holiday warmth.

This year, even more ornaments and decorations were added to the annual display, Mrs. Kyles said.

While some continue the fun of decorating for Christmas year after year, some are beginning new traditions. For the first time parishioners can recall, St. Ann Catholic Church in Baldwin is ornamented with Christmas lights.

"This is exciting we are putting Christmas lights up," said parishioner Marianne Cooke. "This is the first time."

Beginning two months ago, Fr. Matt Barnum, who became priest of all the catholic parishes in Lake County this last July, asked parishioners to donate Christmas lights to decorate St. Ann, St. Ignatius in Luther, and St. Bernard in Irons, along with other church-owned buildings.

It was no coincidence that St. Ann's Christmas lights were first lit on Dec. 13, the Feast Day of St. Lucy. According to legend, she brought food and aid to Christains in hiding during times of persecution in the early church. She wore a candle-lit wreath on her head to light her way, and her feast day is celebrated on the shortest day of the year.

The day is largely celebrated as a festival of light, and in the observance of Advent, is a precursor of Christmastide, pointing to the arrival of the light of Christ. Fr. Barnum explained the name Lucy derives from the Latin word for "light."