Libraries begin to reopen in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY — For those missing the feel and smell of a physical book, the library is open … sort of.

As Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted the executive order banning places of public accommodation last week, many local libraries began announcing plans to reopen. Some involve curbside or lobby pickup services; others are planning full services with social distancing modifications. Details usually can be found on the library’s website or Facebook page.

• Pathfinder Community Library in Baldwin will be opening for curbside service June 15. (To contact the library, call 231-745-4010 or email pathfindercurbservice@gmail.com or Pathfinderlibrary123@gmail.com.

• Luther Area Public Library is planning to reopen to the public June 15, with limited services. For more information, visit @lutherlibrary on Facebook or call 231-797-8006.

• For information regarding the reopening of Chase Township Public Library or Idlewild Public Library, please call the libraries at 231-832-9511 (Chase) and 231-745-3940 (Idlewild).