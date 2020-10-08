Letter to editor: Republican Party makes endorsements

To the editor,

The Lake County Republican party met Oct. 1. The Lake County Republican party has voted to approve the minutes from the prior meeting in August.

In the prior minutes a vote was taken to endorse Craig Cooper as Lake County prosecutor.

In prior minutes a vote was taken not to endorse Sheriff Rich Martin Lake County Sheriff.

On Oct. 1, a vote was taking by members to endorse the following candidates for Lake County:

• Joan Runnels, Lake County road Commissioner

• Betty Dermyer, Lake County Commissioner

• Dino Moore, Elk township supervisor.

At this time the Republican party would like to express the importance of everybody's vote.

Robert Snedeker

Treasurer of the Lake County Republican party