Lake county communities come together after last week's severe storm Shanna Avery, For the Star Sep. 17, 2021
1 of8
Neighbors and friends gathered at the Tiki Hut in Chase right after the storm, to help clean up damage where a large maple crashed through the roof on a home on the property. (Star photo/Shanna Avery)
Star photo/Shanna Avery Show More Show Less
2 of8
The family of Cathy and Alan Kerns wasted no time in helping to remove a huge oak tree which crashed through the roof and ceiling of their home. (Courtesy photo)
Courtesy photo Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8
Hail damaged the siding and covered the lawn of Patricia Cousineau's house southeast of Baldwin, in addition to much other damage. (Courtesy photo)
Courtesy photo Show More Show Less
5 of8
Michelle Hyatt lost her home completely when a tree fell through it. She and her family had to relocate. (Courtesy photo)
Courtesy photo Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8
The storm hit hard at Baldwin Canoe Rental, where windows were knocked out of the busses, among other damages. (Courtesy photo)
Courtesy photo Show More Show Less
8 of8
CHASE, BALDWIN — Life can change in a flash.
Some families in the Chase area, and south of Baldwin, had their homes and property extensively damaged when a severe storm with winds up to 80 miles per hour swept through the area Tuesday, Sept. 7, producing large hail and knocking down many trees. Many lost electricity and received costly structural damage, some lost vehicles, some lost their home.