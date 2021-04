EVART - Lake-Osceola State Bank recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest branch location.

The new branch is located along W. 7th Street in Evart, the new office will bring the bank's branch count to 11 and include lobby service, drive-up lanes, 24-hour ATM, safe deposit boxes, night depository and other amenities.

Robert Fisher, President and CEO of Lake-Osceola State Bank, spoke briefly to over two dozen guests representing Evart Schools, Evart Police, Evart Area Chamber of Commerce, and several local businesses.

"Lake-Osceola State Bank is known first and foremost for our community involvement, which we believe means more than ever," Fisher said.

He described the bank's founding in Baldwin and subsequent growth over the past 112 years, including Lake County's only three bank branches.

Following Fisher's remarks, several officers of the bank and members of the Board of Directors lined up to turn over the ceremonial first shovelfuls of soil.

Construction on the new facility began April 19 with a target date of opening in October.

Lake-Osceola State Bank was founded in 1908 and operates ten full-service branches in Lake, Osceola, Mecosta, Manistee and Oceana Counties.

For more information, visit www.losb.com, www.facebook.com/lostatebank, or call (231) 745-4601.