Lake Fellowship Ministries Community Center reveal

BALDWIN — Lake Fellowship Ministries Community Center in Baldwin held a community reveal on Sunday, Aug. 16, to showcase the plans for the new center.

Community members were offered tours of the facility, which will include a community room, an activity center, and educational center and an area for drama and public speaking activities.

Pastors from eight local churches joined together to create the Lake Fellowship Ministries, LLC., a nonprofit dedicated to ministering to the community.

Lake Fellowship Ministries president, Pastor Tim Alley, said the group felt called to do something to help the youth and the families in the community, and that is where the idea for the community center was formed.

The center will host community events, provide after school programs for youth and sponsor adult education classes.

The center is located at at 9741 S. M-37, in Baldwin, in the former CARES building. An opening date for the center has not yet been set. (Submitted photo)