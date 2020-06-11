Lake County updates coronavirus response Businesses open to public with restrictions

LAKE COUNTY -- Lake County Emergency Management and Homeland Security officials continue to keep the public informed regarding safety protocols and assistance available during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Over the course of the last couple of months, and as we are going into our 10th Edition of our weekly flyer, a lot has happened," Lake County Emergency Manager Patrick Maddox said. "Our community has stepped up and rose to the occasion. Our resiliency is remarkable.

"I truly want to thank every community partner, community leader, citizen, volunteer, employee, and first responder for your contributions during this pandemic," he continued. "Now, we are slowly resuming a degree of normalcy, and other events (protests and riots) are running concurrent with this pandemic. Please continue to do the outstanding job you have been doing, and hopefully we will be past this soon. Most importantly be safe"

On June 1, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-110, immediately ending the Stay at Home Order, moving the entire state to stage four of the Michigan Safe Start Plan, and establishing dates for the further reopening of Michigan businesses.

The Lake County Courthouse opened to the general public on June 8, in accordance with Executive Order 2020-97, and Executive Order 2020-110. All visitors will be screened at security regarding COVID-19. They must wear a face covering, and adhere to social distancing measures.

The trial courts are regulated by the State Court Administrative Office (SCAO) and will put out their own release regarding opening.

The latest executive order allowed retailers to open on June 4, and restaurants, bars, public swimming pools, and day camps for kids to open on June 8.

The executive order states that everyone must continue to wear face coverings when in enclosed public spaces and continue to practice social distancing.

Indoor social gatherings are still limited to 10 people. Outdoor social gatherings and events are permitted as long as six feet of distance is maintained, and gatherings are limited to 100 people.

According to the executive order, the following businesses must remain closed: indoor theaters, cinemas, and performance venues; indoor gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, sports facilities, exercise facilities, and exercise studios; hair salons, nail salons, tanning salons, massage centers, and traditional spas; tattoo, body art, and piercing services; casinos, racetracks, and millionaire parties licensed by Michigan Gaming Control Board; and any facilities that involve close contact, such as, amusement parks, arcades, bingo halls, bowling alleys, indoor climbing facilities, indoor dance areas, skating rinks, trampoline parks, and other similar recreational or entertainment facilities.

Residents should continue to take all reasonable precautions to protect themselves, their co-workers, their loved ones, and their communities, the order states.

Assistance continues to be available for families in need and vulnerable populations including, elderly, economically disadvantaged and those with medical conditions or disabilities.

Feeding America will hold food distributions in the month of June at the following locations:

• June 11 and 22, 5 p.m., at Luther Lions Club, 1003 N. Old State St., Luther

• June 15, 5 p.m., at Baldwin High School, 525 4th St., Baldwin

• June 23, 10 a.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, 8636 M-37, Baldwin.

Baldwin Schools will continue food distribution at the school on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m., and will offer Farm to Families fresh produce on June 8 and June 22. Quarantine boxes will be available, as well. For more information, call (231) 745-4791.

The Bread of Life Food Pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, every Wednesday. They offer food & financial counseling. For more information, call (231) 745-7997.

St. Ann's meal delivery is on-going to Baldwin, Idlewild, and Oakwood Manor area homes. They continue to offer Meals on Wheels throughout parts of Lake County, and will have Farms to Families produce available. For more information, call (231) 745-7201.

Houseman's is offering curb-side pick-up of groceries to seniors and at-risk or vulnerable populations. Call (231) 745-2661 to provide a shopping list and secure payment.

Yates Dial-a-Ride will offer free pick-up and delivery of groceries and medicines for vulnerable populations. For more information, call (231) 745- 7311.

FiveCap in Baldwin is available to assist with food, shelter, and other emergency needs. For assistance, call (231) 745-4617.

Community Connections is a free program offering connections to community resources for adults, children and families. For more information, call (800) 217-3904.

DHHS continues to recommend the following to protect yourself and others from the spread of COVID-19:

• Clean hands often. Scrub with soap for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water is not available.

• Avoid close contact with sick people. Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw tissue away and wash hands immediately.

• Wear a face mask when going out in public.

• Replace handshakes with a friendly wave from six feet away.

• Continue to practice social distancing by keeping six feet away from others when in a public setting.

• Clean and disinfect surfaces frequently.

For COVID-19 testing, contact your medical provider or call the hotline for your hospital system:

• (231) 745-4624 | Baldwin Family Health Care

• (888) 535-6136 | MDHHS Patient COVID-19 Hotline

• (231) 935-0951 | Munson Hotline

• (833) 559-0659 | Spectrum Hotline

• (833) 247-1258 | Mercy Health Michigan Hotline

• (616) 685-2683 | Mercy Health Saint Mary's-Grand Rapids Hotline

• (231) 642-5292 | Northwest Michigan Health Services COVID-19 Testing Hotline

DHD No.10 only contacts individuals if their test results come back positive. All other results are followed up by the medical care providers who ordered the tests.

Confirmed cases as of June 2: Lake County (6); Mason County (32); Osceola County (11); Manistee County (11); Wexford County (12); Mecosta County (12); Newaygo County (107); Oceana County (87).

Updates from the DHD No. 10 are available at dhd10.org.

Lake County Emergency Management can be contacted at (231) 745-6205.