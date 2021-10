LAKE COUNTY — The Lake County Sesquicentennial Celebration continues through Saturday, Oct. 2 with more events for the whole family.

There are activities every day along with walking tours in downtown Baldwin to see the variety of historical window displays and 1870s themed specials at local restaurants.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, author Ron Stephens will lead a self-driving tour of Idlewild. Stephens has intimate knowledge of historic landmarks and those folks who were the founders and developers of the famous “Black Eden." Meet in the parking lot at the Idlewild Cultural and Historic Center.

Thursday night, Illinois folk musician Chris Vallillo returns to the Lake County Historical Museum Boat House Stage for a 7 p.m. outdoor concert of music popular from 1870 through 1910. Vallillo will be performing on vintage instruments from the same time period. Bring your own lawn chair or remain in your car for the concert.

The courthouse will open its doors to the public to view the 1870’s American Flag that Governor Baldwin presented to Lake County in 1872. The flag will be on display in the commissioner’s room along with relevant historical exhibits from noon to 4 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.

Friday, Melissa Fish, the regional liaison for the Governor’s Office, will present the Governor’s Award commemorating the 150th Anniversary of Lake County at noon at the Lake County Historical Museum. The public is welcome to join with the museum board of directors and staff in receiving this award.

Webber Township’s Chili Cook-Off runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Township Hall. Come out, conduct your own taste test and vote for your favorite chili. A bonfire and sidewalk chalk art activities are also planned.

Saturday wraps up the celebration events with the Lake County History Day at the Lake County Historical Museum from noon to 4 p.m. In addition to the special 1870 exhibits, visitors can participate in running the scale model of the Lake County Logging Railroad. Check out the logging display and try their hand in identifying items in the What Is It Contest.

Lake County 4-H and the Chase Creek Smokehouse are hosting 4-H Game Day beginning at 1 p.m. on the museum grounds. All kids are welcome to play a game of Button Whizzer, Hunt the Slipper, Picking Plums and more – all games our ancestors played over 100 years ago.

The Luther Area Museum and the Luther Lions Club are hosting their annual Tea Party at 1 p.m. Tickets are available at the door, but plan to arrive early to ensure you get to choose your favorite table – each are decorated with different unique themes.

Closing ceremonies will be held at the Wenger Pavilion in downtown Baldwin Saturday at 5 p.m. Gary Truxton and the Pine Stump Savages will provide an entertaining evening of old-time music. At the Founder’s Tribute, the Historical Society will identify Lake County founding families, tell a little of their histories and make awards of certificates to descendants of these important early residents. Jones Ice Cream will host an ice cream social.