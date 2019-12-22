https://www.lakecountystar.com/local-news/article/Lake-County-s-little-Christmas-elves-14915856.php Lake County's little Christmas elves Lake County Staff Reports Published 12:00 pm EST, Sunday, December 22, 2019 "Santa knows Lucchese & Meadow Kelly have been very good this year!" Lucchese & Meadow Kelly "Santa knows Lucchese & Meadow Kelly have been very good this year!" Lucchese & Meadow Kelly Photo: Submitted Photo Photo: Submitted Photo Image 1 of / 20 Caption Close Image 1 of 20 "Santa knows Lucchese & Meadow Kelly have been very good this year!" Lucchese & Meadow Kelly "Santa knows Lucchese & Meadow Kelly have been very good this year!" Lucchese & Meadow Kelly Photo: Submitted Photo Lake County's little Christmas elves 1 / 20 Back to Gallery View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.