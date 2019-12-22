  • "Santa knows Lucchese &amp; Meadow Kelly have been very good this year!" Lucchese &amp; Meadow Kelly Photo: Submitted Photo

    "Santa knows Lucchese & Meadow Kelly have been very good this year!"

    Lucchese & Meadow Kelly

    "Santa knows Lucchese & Meadow Kelly have been very good this year!"

    Lucchese & Meadow Kelly

    Photo: Submitted Photo
Photo: Submitted Photo
Image 1 of / 20

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 20

"Santa knows Lucchese & Meadow Kelly have been very good this year!"

Lucchese & Meadow Kelly

"Santa knows Lucchese & Meadow Kelly have been very good this year!"

Lucchese & Meadow Kelly

Photo: Submitted Photo