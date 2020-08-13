Lake County returns to remote meetings Increase in COIVD-19 cases prompts decision

BALDWIN -- The Lake County Board of Commissioners met via teleconference for their regular meeting on Aug. 12. due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's latest executive order once again limiting indoor gatherings to 10 or fewer persons following a recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

Lake County has seen its numbers of positive cases increase from 10 to 24 according to the most recent report from the District Health Department No.10.

During the meeting, the BOC adopted a motion to approve the cancellation of all subcommittee meetings through Sept. 30 and authorize the board chair to cancel subcommittee meetings, finance meetings and meetings of the full board as needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BOC will conduct its meetings via teleconference until further notice. Information on how to participate in the meetings remotely is available on the county website at lakecounty-michigan.com.

"BOC members may choose to attend in person, subject to social distancing norms, however, although public participation is encouraged, it will only be permissible via telephone conference," Patti Pacola, Lake County clerk and register of deeds said.

Agendas for the meetings can be accessed on the county's web site at lakecounty-michigan.com.

Contact information for the Board of Commissioners is available on the website for individuals interested in providing input or asking questions on any business that will be addressed at the meetings.

Members of the public, media, or other interested parties can dial into the meetings using their phone.

Access information for calling in to the meeting will be posted on the county website and the Lake County Clerk/Register of Deeds Facebook page.

Persons needing special accommodation or assistance to participate or address the board during the meeting are asked to contact the county clerk at (231) 745-2725, or at ppacola@co.lake.mi.us, at least two business days in advance of the meeting so that attempts can be made to make reasonable special accommodations.

During the meeting the BOC also approved the following motions:

• A motion to approve the FY2020-2021 County Child Care Summary budget between the county and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services;

• A motion to approve the reappointment of James Norlund, Jr., to the Construction Board of Appeals, term ending Aug. 1, 2023;

• A motion to approve the appointment of Tony Gagliardo to the Construction Board of Appeals, term ending Aug. 1, 2023;

• A motion to accept the resignation of Joe Brooks from the Construction Board of Appeals, term ending Aug. 1, 2022;

• A motion to approve the appointment of Homer Grant to the Construction Board of Appeals, term ending Aug. 1, 2022; and

• A motion to approve the semi-monthly detail analysis dated Aug. 12, 2020, totaling $160,195.22.

The next meeting of the BOC will be at 10 a.m., Aug. 26. For information on how to participate in the meeting visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call (231) 745-2725.