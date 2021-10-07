Lake County recognizes 23 founding families

BALDWIN — The Lake County Sesquicentennial week-long celebration concluded on Saturday with a touching ceremony recognizing 23 Lake County founding families, with a descendent of each family receiving a certificate.
The celebratory occasion took place at the Wenger Pavilion, where those gathered enjoyed old-time song selections performed by the Pine Stump Savages, who set the tone back to the late 1800s. Dulcimers, fiddles and a string bass played a range of slow, reflective songs, to lively jigs and dance tunes.