Lake County property being auctioned

LANSING — Lake views, river access, winding trails and more – in many prime locations throughout much of Michigan – became available Tuesday.

That’s when the Michigan Department of Natural Resources began its winter auction of surplus public land, offering 147 individual parcels ranging in size from less than an acre to 160 acres.

The auction is part of the DNR’s strategy to efficiently manage public land while maximizing outdoor recreation opportunities for residents and visitors. Bids will be accepted through Jan. 8, 2020.

Land is available in counties mainly in central/northern Lower Michigan and in the Upper Peninsula. Counties include Lake, Allegan, Alpena, Bay, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Clare, Crawford, Delta, Dickinson, Houghton, Iosco, Jackson, Kalkaska, Mackinac, Midland, Missaukee, Muskegon, Newaygo, Otsego, Saint Clair and Van Buren. Several of the largest parcels are in Alpena, Dickinson and Newaygo counties.

“Much of the land offered at this auction is isolated from other DNR-managed property, which creates some management challenges. Other parcels are included because they offer limited public recreation benefits,” Michael Michalek, DNR real estate resource specialist, stated in a press release. “Several of the parcels are forested and have riverside or lake frontage and are better suited for private ownership.”

Visit michigan.gov/landforsale for auction information including minimum bid prices, property descriptions and conditions of sale. Instructions for submitting a bid and printable bid forms are provided at that webpage. Sealed bids must be postmarked by midnight Jan. 8, and will be opened Jan. 22.

Request printed property information from:

DNR Real Estate Services Section

P.O. Box 30448

Lansing, MI 48909-7948

Additional properties unsold from previous auctions also are listed for sale at their former minimum bid prices. These properties are available for immediate purchase.

For more information about the sale of surplus, state-managed public land, call Michael Michalek at (517) 284-5950.