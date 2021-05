LAKE COUNTY -- Lake County officials have announced that those who are fully vaccinated can discontinue wearing masks while in county buildings.

Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear a mask either indoors or outdoors.

Subsequently, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated their Gatherings and Face Mask Order as of May 15, allowing fully vaccinated people to be exempt from the indoor face mask requirements.

The order applies to the general public, therefore, at this time, Lake County is allowing members of the public and employees that are fully vaccinated, the choice to stop wearing masks if they choose to do so while in the courthouse or other county buildings.

Individuals must continue to wear face masks when in an enclosed public space, unless they fall under one of the following exemptions to the face mask requirements:

• Are fully vaccinated

• Cannot medically tolerate a mask

• Are younger than 2 years old

A person is considered "fully vaccinated" for COVID-19 two or more weeks after they have received the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), or two or more weeks after they have received a single-dose vaccine (Johnson and Johnson).

At this time, Lake County is not requiring proof of vaccination status, however please note that this could change based on future guidance from MDHHS and MIOSHA.

Please note, this does not apply to visitors or employees on the third floor for court related matters.

Masks are still mandated on the court floor per guidance from the Michigan State Courts Administrator's Office.

Lake County has procedures in place for public entry and the general public will undergo physical security screening, in addition to COVID-19 related screening.

For updates and department information, please visit lakecounty-michigan.gov. Questions can be directed to the county administrator, Tobi Lake at (231) 745-6231 or tlake@co.lake.mi.us.