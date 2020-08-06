Lake County emergency management update

LAKE COUNTY -- Lake County to date has the third lowest number of positive COVID-19 cases in Michigan's lower peninsula, the lowest in the region, and the lowest in Health Department District No. 10.

Over half of the county's cases have recovered. The state's definition of recovered is if someone survives 30 days past confirmation of being positive.

Confirmed positive cases as of July 31, according to DHD No. 10 are, Lake County - 15, Crawford County - 86, Kalkaska County - 35, Manistee County - 30, Mason County - 84, Mecosta County - 50, Missuakee County - 26, Newaygo County - 238, Oceana County - 442, and Wexford County 54.

For more information visit dhd10.org.

On July 29, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended executive order 2020-160, amending Michigna's safe start order, prohibiting any indoor social gathering of more than ten people.

At the same time, the order closed bars across the state, including the Travers City region and the Upper Peninsula.

For more information on executive orders visit michigan.gov/COVID-19.

Lake County Emergency Management reminds residents to continue to take steps to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus by wearing face coverings in enclosed public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces.

COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact. All of us have droplets in coughs and sneezes that can carry COVID-19 to others. Coughs spray droplets at least 6 feet. Sneezes travel as far as 27 feet. Droplets also may spread when we talk or raise our voice.

When you wear a mask, it keeps more of your droplets with you. A mask also adds an extra layer of protection between you and other people's droplets.

For more information on how to stop the spread of COIVD-19, visit dhd10.org.

Assistance continues to be available to families in need.

The Feeding America food truck will be at St. Ann's Senior Center, 1091 Maple St., Baldwin, at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21 and at Grace Lutheran Church, 8636 M-37, Baldwin, at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The Bread of Life Pantry is open every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They offer food and financial counseling. They are located at 870 Beech St., Baldwin. For information call 231-745-3274.

St. Ann's meals on wheels continues to deliver food to homes in the area, and they are giving out Farm to Families food boxes. For information call 231-754-7201.

Baldwin community schools feeding program is on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the school.

Houseman's is offering curb-side grocery pick-up to seniors and at-risk populations. Call 231-745-2761 to provide a shopping list and secure payment.

Yates Dial-A-Ride is offering free pick up and delivery of food and medicine to seniors and vulnerable populations. For information call 231-745-7311.

August is National Immunization month. With back-to-school time occurring in August, the Michigan Department of Community Health encourages infants, children, college student and adults to see their family doctor to update their immunizations. For more information visit Michigan.gov.mdhhs.

With the warmer weather, many residents are using campfires and burn pits. Before you light a fire, be sure you know what is in it. Fires at home or at a campsite should be made with only natural materials like wood, brush and logs.

Burning plastic, foam or other hazardous substances releases harmful chemicals into the environment. That includes items such as plastic cups, food packaging, paint and electronics. These items should be recycled and not burned.

For more information visit Michigan.gov/OpenBurning.

(MDHHS) statewide mental health hotline: 888-PEER-753 (888-733-7753).

Please sign-up for CodeRED by calling (231) 745-2711. CodeRED is Lake County's emergency alerting system.