Lake County emergency management update

LAKE COUNTY -- Lake County Emergency Management and Homeland Security officials are working to keep the public informed regarding safety protocols and assistance available during the coronavirus pandemic.

The department is distributing flyers throughout the community with information regarding how to keep safe and where to get assistance, if needed. The information is also available on the county website at lakecounty-michigan.com.

Assisting the needs of vulnerable populations:

Vulnerable populations include children, elderly, socioeconomically disadvantaged, under insured or those with certain medical conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of sickness, or in need of accommodations to sustain life.

So far in the months of March, April and May, Feeding America has delivered 83,500 pounds of food to Lake County families.

Upcoming Feeding America food distributions:

June 11 and 22, 5 p.m., at Luther Lions Club, 1003 N. Old State St., Luther

June 15, 5 p.m., at Baldwin High School, 525 4th St., Baldwin

June 23, 10 a.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, 8636 M-37, Baldwin

As of May 26, Baldwin Schools served over 50,000 meals to students through their food program. 325 of 500 students are getting breakfast, lunch, dinner for seven days.

Baldwin Schools has food distribution at the school on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m., and will offer Farm to Families fresh produce on Fridays. Call (231) 745-4791 for times.

The Bread of Life Food Pantry is serving approximately 450 people per week.

The Bread of Life Food Pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, every Wednesday. They offer food & financial counseling. For more information, call (231) 745-7997.

St. Ann's Senior Services provided 2,094 meals this week.

St. Ann's meal delivery is on-going to Baldwin, Idlewild, and Oakwood Manor area homes. They continue to offer Meals on Wheels throughout parts of Lake County. For more information, call (231) 745-7201.

St. Ann's Senior Center is offering Farms to Families produce on Fridays. Call for times.

Houseman's is offering curb-side pick-up of groceries to seniors and at-risk or vulnerable populations. Call (231) 745-2661 to provide a shopping list and secure payment.

Yates Dial-a-Ride will offer free pick-up and delivery of groceries and medicines for vulnerable populations. For more information, call (231) 745- 7311.

FiveCap in Baldwin is available to assist with food, shelter, and other emergency needs. For assistance, call (231) 745-4617.

Community Connections is a free program offering connections to community resources for adults, children and families. For more information, call (800) 217-3904.

District Health Department No. 10 information:

DHHS continues to recommend the following to protect yourself and others from the spread of COVID-19:

• Clean hands often. Scrub with soap for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water is not available.

• Avoid close contact with sick people. Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw tissue away and wash hands immediately.

• Wear a face mask when going out in public.

• Replace handshakes with a friendly wave from six feet away.

• Continue to practice social distancing by keeping six feet away from others when in a public setting.

• Clean and disinfect surfaces frequently.

People at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19 include older adults (65 and up) and people with serious chronic medical conditions such as, heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, and people with compromised immune systems.

To reduce the risk of exposure you should stay home as much as possible. Consider having food and essentials brought to your home by other family members or community networks. Avoid crowds and avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places, such as handrails and elevator buttons.

If you must go shopping, consider going during the special store hours reserved for older adults and individuals with compromised immune systems. Most major retailers now offer this opportunity. Call for hours.

For COVID-19 testing, contact your medical provider or call the hotline for your hospital system:

• (231) 745-4624 | Baldwin Family Health Care

• (888) 535-6136 | MDHHS Patient COVID-19 Hotline

• (231) 935-0951 | Munson Hotline

• (833) 559-0659 | Spectrum Hotline

• (833) 247-1258 | Mercy Health Michigan Hotline

• (616) 685-2683 | Mercy Health Saint Mary's-Grand Rapids Hotline

• (231) 642-5292 | Northwest Michigan Health Services COVID-19 Testing Hotline

Individuals who smoke or vape may be at greater risk for harm from COVID-19 since these actions weaken the lungs. Bringing your hands to your mouth can transfer the virus to your body. Sharing tobacco products such as water pipes can transmit the virus between people. District Health Department #10 has tobacco treatment specialists who are available to help you cut back, quit or provide information on patches, gum, lozenges or medications to help you on your quit journey. In Lake County call (231) 316-8558.

Confirmed cases as of May 27: Lake County (5); Mason County (31); Osceola County (10); Manistee County (11); Wexford County (11); Mecosta County (19); Newaygo County (92); Oceana County (85).

Updates from the District No. 10 health department are available at dhd10.org.

Education and awareness:

Resources are available to assist businesses in procuring PPE.

• Pure Michigan Business Connect connects Michigan businesses with procurement needs with Michigan based personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety products suppliers. For information visit, michiganbusiness.org/services/pure-michigan-business-connect/

• The Michigan Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of companies that source, manufacture or distribute PPE equipment. For information visit, michamber.com/personal-protection-equipment.

• To help prepare Michigan's small businesses to manage guidelines and regulations for safe work, Small Business Association of Michigan has compiled a list of resources for personal protective equipment (PPE). For information visit, sbam.org/Resources/COVID-19-Resources/Personal-Protective-Equipment-Resources.

Be aware of scams related to economic stimulus payments, as well as others. If you feel you have been scammed, call (231) 745-2711 or 2-1-1 for assistance.

Throughout Michigan, phone scammers are spoofing local health department phone numbers and are calling residents asking for your personal and confidential information. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from District Health Department #10 or Medicare and they ask for personal and confidential information, hang up.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has launched a statewide mental health hotline that will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m, seven days a week. For assistance, call (888) PEER-753 (888-733-7753).

Sign-up for CodeRED, Lake County's emergency alert system, by calling (231) 745-2711.

Summer water safety tips:

• Wear face coverings on land, especially when physical social distancing in difficult. Do not wear them in the water as it may be difficult to breath.

• Do not share goggles, nose clips, snorkels or other personal items.

• Adults should actively supervise children and stay within arm's reach of young children and newer swimmers.

• Kids should follow the rules.

• If you plan to swim in the ocean, a lake or river, be aware that swimming in these environments is different than swimming in a pool. Be sure you have the skills for these environments.

• Always swim sober and with a buddy.

• Know your limitations and make sure you have enough energy to swim back to shore.

• Protect your neck - don't dive headfirst.

• Walk carefully into open waters.

• Watch out for and avoid aquatic life.

• If you are caught in a rip current, try not to panic. Signal to those on shore that you need assistance. Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current. Once you are free, swim toward shore. If you can't swim to the shore, float or tread water until you are free of the rip current and then head toward shore.