Lake County emergency management coronavirus update

LAKE COUNTY -- Lake County Emergency Management and Homeland Security officials are working to keep the public informed regarding safety protocols and assistance available during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Lake County Emergency Management and Homeland Security director Patrick Maddox, they have focused their planning and response efforts during the crisis on three things -- education and public awareness, District No. 10 Health Department information, and assessing the needs of vulnerable populations.

The department is distributing flyers throughout the community with information regarding how to keep safe and where to get assistance, if needed. The information is also available on the county website at lakecounty-michigan.com.

Education and awareness:

As of May 20, Baldwin Schools served over 43,000 meals to students through their food program. 325 of 500 students are getting breakfast, lunch, dinner for seven days.

So far in the months of March, April and May, Feeding America has delivered 72,500 lbs. of food to Lake County families.

St. Ann's, Luther Lions Club, and Grace Lutheran Church have been working with Feeding America.

The Bread of Life Food Pantry is serving approximately 450 people per week.

St. Ann's Senior Services provided 1,958 meals this week.

Resources are available to assist businesses in procuring PPE.

• Pure Michigan Business Connect connects Michigan businesses with procurement needs with Michigan based personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety products suppliers. For information visit, michiganbusiness.org/services/pure-michigan-business-connect/

• The Michigan Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of companies that source, manufacture or distribute PPE equipment. For information visit, michamber.com/personal-protection-equipment.

• To help prepare Michigan's small businesses to manage guidelines and regulations for safe work, Small Business Association of Michigan has compiled a list of resources for personal protective equipment (PPE). For information visit, sbam.org/Resources/COVID-19-Resources/Personal-Protective-Equipment-Resources.

Be aware of scams related to economic stimulus payments, as well as others. If you feel you have been scammed, call (231) 745-2711 or 2-1-1 for assistance.

Throughout Michigan, phone scammers are spoofing local health department phone numbers and are calling residents asking for your personal and confidential information. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from District Health Department #10 or Medicare and they ask for personal and confidential information, hang up.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has launched a statewide mental health hotline that will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m, seven days a week . For assistance, call (888) PEER-753 (888-733-7753).

Sign-up for CodeRED, Lake County's emergency alert system, by calling (231) 745-2711.

Lake County 4-H, in partnership with 4-H programs in Crawford, Roscommon, Missaukee, and Wexford Counties, are encouraging youth to tell their story through the Snapshot of Rural Life photo challenge, which runs through May 29. For more information contact Laurie Platte Breza, 4-H program coordinator, at platteb1@msu.edu.

District No. 10 Health Department information:

Coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in people and many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.

Rarely, animal coronaviruses can infect people and then spread between people. This occurred with MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV, and now with the virus that causes COVID-19. For more information about the COVID-19 disease, visit michigan.gov/coronavirus, or call the COVID-19 hotline at (888) 535-6136.

DHHS continues to recommend the following to protect yourself and others:

• Clean hands often. Scrub with soap for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water is not available.

• Avoid close contact with sick people. Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw tissue away and wash hands immediately.

• Wear a face mask when going out in public.

• Replace handshakes with a friendly wave from six feet away.

• Continue to practice social distancing by keeping six feet away from others when in a public setting.

• Clean and disinfect surfaces frequently.

According to the health department, there is a drive through COVID-19 testing site at Northwest Michigan Health services, 10767 Traverse Highway, Traverse City. For a referral, call (231) 642-5292.

Anyone who wishes to go in person to a medical care facility to be checked for the coronavirus, contact your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call Spectrum's Virtual Screening at (616) 391-2380.

Baldwin Family Health Care is doing COVID-19 screenings from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are currently the only on-site facility offering screening/testing. Call (231) 745-4624 for more information.

Local hospitals will still take walk-ins, but hospital personnel ask that anyone coming to the facility employ basic health precautions of social distancing and wearing masks and gloves, if possible.

Confirmed cases as of 5/20/2020: Lake County (3); Mason County (27); Osceola County (10); Manistee County (11); Wexford County (11); Mecosta County (19); Newaygo County (59); Oceana County (58).

Updates from the District No. 10 health department are available at dhd10.org.

Individuals who smoke or vape may be at greater risk for harm from COVID-19 since these actions weaken the lungs. Bringing your hands to your mouth can transfer the virus to your body. Sharing tobacco products such as water pipes can transmit the virus between people. District Health Department #10 has tobacco treatment specialists who are available to help you cut back, quit or provide information on patches, gum, lozenges or medications to help you on your quit journey. In Lake County call 231-316-8558.

Assisting the needs of vulnerable populations:

Vulnerable populations include children, elderly, socioeconomically disadvantaged, under insured or those with certain medical conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of sickness, or in need of accommodations to sustain life.

The Bread of Life Food Pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, every Wednesday. They offer food & financial counseling. For more information, call (231) 745-7997.

St. Ann's meal delivery is on-going to Baldwin, Idlewild, and Oakwood Manor area homes. They continue to offer Meals on Wheels throughout parts of Lake County. For more information, call (231) 745-7201.

Baldwin Schools is doing their food distribution at the school on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 11a.m.

Houseman's is offering curb-side pick-up of groceries to seniors and at-risk or vulnerable populations. Call (231) 745-2661 to provide a shopping list and secure payment.

Yates Dial-a-Ride will offer free pick-up and delivery of groceries and medicines for vulnerable populations. For more information, call (231) 745- 7311.

FiveCap in Baldwin is available to assist with food, shelter, and other emergency needs. For assistance, call (231) 745-4617.

Community Connections is a free program offering connections to community resources for adults, children and families.

For more information, call (800) 217-3904.