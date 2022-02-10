Skip to main content
Local News

Lake County community events calendar

Cathie CrewStaff writer

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

•    The Pathfinder Community Library will be open for curbside service only until further notice. Call, email or fax your requests. Include your name and phone number. When your items are ready someone will call to arrange for pick up. For more information or to request service visit pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010.

•    The Webber Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Feb. 10, at the township hall, 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. For more information visit webbertownship.org or call 231-745-3471.

•    The Sauble Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Feb. 14, at the township hall, 8906 W. 6 Mile Rd., Irons. For more information visit saubletwp.org or call 231-266-8384.

•    The Eden Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Feb. 17, at the township hall, 5837 W. 10 ½ Mile Rd., Irons. For more information visit edentownship-ironsmi.com or call 231-266-8301.

•    MSU Extension is offering Michigan Cottage Food Law Training on the following times and dates: 6 p.m., Feb. 16; 10 a.m., Mar. 3; and 6 p.m., Mar. 21. To register call 877-643-9882. For more information visit canr.msu.edu/cottage_food_law/events.


•    The Duane E. Dewey AMVETS Post 1988 hosts Euchre at 1 p.m., every Monday, at the AMVETS hall, 1959 W. 24th St., Baldwin. For more information call 231- 745-2550.

•    Bring your walking shoes! The Luther Lions Club. 1003 N. State St., Luther is open for indoor walking from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Mondays and Thursdays. 

More News