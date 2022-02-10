Lake County community events calendar

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The Pathfinder Community Library will be open for curbside service only until further notice. Call, email or fax your requests. Include your name and phone number. When your items are ready someone will call to arrange for pick up. For more information or to request service visit pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010.