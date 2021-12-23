Skip to main content
Lake County community events calendar

Cathie CrewStaff writer

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area.

•    The Pathfinder Community Library will be open for curbside service only until further notice. Call, email or fax your requests. Include your name and phone number. When your items are ready someone will call to arrange for pick up. For more information or to request service visit pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010.

•    The 2022 ORV Ordinance meeting will be at 1p.m., Jan. 14, 2022. If there are changes affecting your area that you would like the committee to look at please send a brief description of those changes or problems to Patti Pacola, Lake County clerk at 800 Tenth St. Suite 200, Baldwin, MI 49656, fax 231-745-8632 or email ppacola@co.lake.mi.us.

•    Lake County Knights of Columbus will host a blood drive from noon till 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 740 E. Ninth Street, Baldwin. Donating blood is by appointment only. Contact the Red Cross to set up an appointment at 800-733-2767.

•    The Duane E. Dewey AMVETS Post 1988 hosts Euchre at 1 p.m., every Monday, at the AMVETS hall, 1959 W. 24th St., Baldwin. For more information call 231- 745-2550.

