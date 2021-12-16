Skip to main content
Lake County community events calendar

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

•    The Pathfinder Community Library will be open for curbside service only beginning Dec. 13, until further notice. Call, email or fax your requests. Include your name and phone number. When your items are ready someone will call to arrange for pick up. For more information or to request service visit pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010.

•    The Shrine of the Pines Museum will host Santa from 3 to 8 p.m., Dec. 18., 8962 S. M-37, baldwin. Hot chocolate and other Christmas surprises will be available. For more information call 231-745-7892. 

•    The Eden Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Dec. 16, at the township hall, 5837 West 10 ½ Mile Rd., Irons. For more information call 231-266-8301.

•    The Peacock Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Dec. 22, at the township hall, 4480 W. 4 Mile Rd., Irons. For more information call 231-266-5122.

•    Lake County Knights of Columbus will host a blood drive from noon till 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 740 E. Ninth Street, Baldwin. Donating blood is by appointment only. Contact the Red Cross to set up an appointment at 800-733-2767.

•    The Duane E. Dewey AMVETS Post 1988 hosts Euchre at 1 p.m., every Monday, at the AMVETS hall, 1959 W. 24th St., Baldwin. For more information call 231- 745-2550.

•    Living Waters Fellowship of Baldwin would like to invite the public to a Happy Birthday for Jesus birthday party at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 7410 S. M-37, in Baldwin. Please come join us to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Punch, cake and dessert will be provided.

