Lake County community events calendar

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

The Pathfinder Library, 812 Michigan Ave, Baldwin, is hosting a book sale. Books are available for $1 each, and five for $1. Library hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The Webber Township Board of Trustees will host a public hearing to discuss proposed amendments to the camper and RV ordinance at 10 a.m., Nov. 7, at the Webber Township Hall, 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. For more information visit webbertownship.org or call 231-745-3471.

The Sauble Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Nov. 9, at the Sauble Township Hall, 8906 W. 6 Mile Rd., Irons. For more information call 231-266-8384.

The Elk Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Nov. 10, at the Elk Township Hall, 8966 Bass Lake Rd., Irons. For more information visit elktwplakecomi.org or call 231-266-5983.

The Lake County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., Nov. 12, in the commissioner’s room at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth Ave., Baldwin. A call-in option is available for public participation because of capacity limits put in place by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services due to the COIVD-19 pandemic. For information on how to access the meeting via phone visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call 231- 745-2725.

The Webber Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Nov. 12, at the Webber Township hall, 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. For more information visit webbertownship.org or call 231-745-3471.